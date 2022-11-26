Unlucky's Luck

Not Available

Pellito lives in a small caribbean town in Colombia. Abandoned by his wife, with no job or money, he lives “cursed." On his 63rd birthday, Antonia, one of his neighbors, buys him a ticket for the fortune’s raffle, an almost surreal lottery that comes into town with all sorts of items: a stove, a fridge, a tv, a pressure cooker, a fan, two rocking chairs, bottles of rum and two chickens. To his and everyone in town´s surprise, Pellito´s ticket is the winner. The neighbors organize a big party and pellito celebrates the return of his luck, but after much celebration, dance and drinks, he will confirm the saying: from luck and death no one is safe.