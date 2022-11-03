Not Available

Unmarried and Mother in Life

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ágata Films S.A.

The frog test confirms Julita is pregnant. This is usually a great news. In this case, no. She is a victim of premarital sex, and he, Paco, a mechanic who, according to some theories of French biologist, explained by a podiatrist friend, will not be liable. Don Ramiro, the father of Julia, is a liberal-minded man, but when his daughter tells him that she will have a son who will not parent, seeking the solution of fatherhood in his gun regulation.

Cast

Lina MorganJulita
Alfredo LandaPaco
Manolo Gómez BurDon Ramiro
Laly SoldevilaRomy
Soledad MirandaPaloma
José SacristánMariano

