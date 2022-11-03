Unmarried and Mother in Life

The frog test confirms Julita is pregnant. This is usually a great news. In this case, no. She is a victim of premarital sex, and he, Paco, a mechanic who, according to some theories of French biologist, explained by a podiatrist friend, will not be liable. Don Ramiro, the father of Julia, is a liberal-minded man, but when his daughter tells him that she will have a son who will not parent, seeking the solution of fatherhood in his gun regulation.
|Lina Morgan
|Julita
|Alfredo Landa
|Paco
|Manolo Gómez Bur
|Don Ramiro
|Laly Soldevila
|Romy
|Soledad Miranda
|Paloma
|José Sacristán
|Mariano
