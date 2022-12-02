Unmasking a Killer

Not Available

Is one of America's most prolific uncaught serial killers still alive, and will a new $50,000 reward finally help collar the sadistic criminal? Now known as the Golden State Killer and responsible for at least 12 murders in California, the man investigators have sought for 40 years may be linked to another series of unsolved crimes, raising a key to perhaps solving the case. This is an in-depth look at the manhunt, patterns, escape methods and mind games of the killer. It also includes interviews with investigators, law enforcement and victims, who offer information to help solve the mystery of a man who has managed to escape justice for decades.