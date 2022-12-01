Not Available

    In the twelfth episode of StorefrontTV Season 3, Melanie Gilligan addresses the context of commodified and informal care for aging people in Ontario, Canada. Through conversations with a researcher and a care worker, she considers multiple types of caregiving relationships, investigating manifestations of intimacy, value of labor, agency, and access. Unmet Needs is a timely portrayal of the crucial relationships that maintain the physical and emotional health of one of society’s most vulnerable demographic groups.

