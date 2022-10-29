Unnai Ninaithu

Not Available

The basic story of the movie involves Laila and Suriya falling in love. A 3rd character gets entangled in the plot and Laila is compelled by her family to marry him. Heart-broken Suriya leaves her alone, but only to find out that the man she married is a total crook. In trying to prove this to Laila, Suriya always ends up in situations where he looks like the crook. Infuriated and disgusted Laila yells at Suriya telling him to back off. Suriya then officially leaves her alone. Sneha gets weaved into the plot and ends up falling for Suriya's charm, and fastidious behaviour and they end up having great times together, that is until Laila comes back all heart-broken after finding out her boyfriend wants nothing further to do with her as he was going to marry someone else. Upon seeing this Suriya becomes greatly disturbed and helps Laila out in all the ways he can.