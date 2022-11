Not Available

Unnai Suttrum Ulagam is a 1977 Indian Tamil-language film starring Jayalalithaa in the lead role. The supporting cast included AVM Rajan, Vidhubala, Pramila, Savithri, Vijayakumar. Kamal Haasan plays a cameo. The film was directed by G.Subramaniya Reddiar and produced by Shree Navaneetha Pictures.