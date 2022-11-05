Unnaruge Naan Irundhal

Not Available

R. Parthiban plays a die hard fan of Rambha and a self-interest governed taxi driver whose name is never revealed throughout the movie. Meena plays Mahalakshimi, the daughter of a "zamindar" who has lost all his money due to financial troubles; his death leaves Mahalakshimi with a lot of debts (over two lakhs worth). Parthipan is the taxi driver that drives Meena's dead father's corpse back to her hometown. There, the people that Mahalakshimi is now indebted to by Anand Raj who torture Mahalakshimi with cruel words for being unable to pay the debt. Later Parthiban helps her out by giving his taxi in replace to Meena's debt to save her at the point of time.