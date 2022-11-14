Unnatural Selection

Not Available

This stunning European documentary made available for the first time in the US, reveals several harsh consequences of genetic engineering worldwide. A failed GM cotton crop prompts farmer suicides in India. Windborne GM canola contaminates organic and conventional farms in Canada. One farmer fights Monsanto in the Supreme Court. A company seeks approval for giant GM salmon that may threaten the survival of the natural species.GM pigs are born with ghastly mutations. And experts reveal how inadequate testing and regulations put us at risk.