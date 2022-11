Not Available

Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen is a 1998 Tamil film directed by Vikraman which stars Karthik and Roja in the lead roles, with Ajith Kumar in a guest appearance. The film also marked supporting actor Ramesh Khanna's debut as an actor, while Moulee and Madhan Bob played other supporting roles. The film released in August 1998 to positive reviews and box office success.