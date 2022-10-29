Not Available

The film centers around a group of young men whom reside in an area of Oslo that is predominantly inhabited by immigrants. Best friends David and Morten work as gym instructors at Jarle's gym. Jarle is a sadistic small-time criminal whom, together with his son Lars, purchase and distribute anabolic steroids. Lars has ties with a notorious criminal Pakistani gang led by Khuram. The climax of the film takes place after Lars, Morten and David are arrested for possession of illegal drugs. David chooses to "snitch" on his friends in order to visit his dying father. The story escalates when Lars uses his influence on the Pakistani gang to retaliate. Lars also informs Khuram about Morten's alleged sexual intercourse with Khuram's sister, viewed as dishonourable by the Sharia law. The plot leaves the two best friends in a series of events that force them to run for their lives.