Not Available

A girl travels around. And she is me. She sleeps around. Finally she finds two guys who are friends. Two cocks in her little feminist hands, so fucking luxurious. The film breaks conventions and norms and questions the patriarchal rules. The film deals with gender codes and their subversion. It tackles taboos about how to be more forward as a girl and what is generally accepted as ”allowed”. But above all it’s about honour among male friends.