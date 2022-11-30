Not Available

After a lifetime of criminal activity, Zeek is ready to leave the game of drug dealing and murder that he has been so good at. Business has been slow for Zeek and his partner Blocks, and the younger dealers they buy from now sees them as a liability. When Zeek get's word that his re-up money has disappeared along with one of his trusted workers and their supplier is pressuring them for 100k they owe. Things go from bad to worse when Zeek suspects that the 100k disappearing was part of a plan to get them eliminated by the plug. But Zeek, a smart hustler has other plans for his retirement and dying ain't part of it.