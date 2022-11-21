Not Available

A football coach takes his team of teenage boys out on a fieldtrip to the provincial home of his grandfather. But instead of bonding as a team, the boys are more caught up with their gadgets. The coach’s grandfather is determined to change all that as he challenges the boys to detach from their virtual distractions and explore the great outdoors instead. The boys then unlock a new world of natural wonder and discovery, realizing that going offline is the only way to reconnect back to a life that is unplugged.