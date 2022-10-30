Not Available

In the heart of the Balkans, where making music is an integral part of life, meet Pera, a wonderful old farmer who seems to know everything about everything; Josip, inventor of numerous new instruments; and the amazing Vera, greatest leaf virtuoso of them all. Three musicians – a glimpse into the unknown, all– but – lost art of leaf playing. Filled with stunning music as vital yet as fragile as the perishable instrument on which it's played, this lovely film is as much about joy, living in the moment, being alive, as it is about making music. Seeing it, you may just want to go find some leaves – and make some music yourself. - Charlie Cockey