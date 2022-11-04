Unraveling Michelle

Not Available

For years successful filmmaker Joe O'Ferrell has kept his double life as Michelle a secret to all but three people. We observe Joe as he comes to the momentous decision to reveal his secret first to his friends and family, and then to the world as he makes the transition from boy, to girl, from Joe to Michelle. As the persona of Joe slowly fades away and is replaced by Michelle, how will her family, friends and co-workers react? Will she still be able to find work as a filmmaker or will prejudice and fear sabotage her hopes and everything she holds dear?