A young man is desperate to get his girl back. His mission is to write some lovely poetry to her. He sets out in the woods, a quiet lonely place to inspire his thoughts. The words come and go, he's not so sure of what's he doing but he tries anyway, from time to time throwing the scribbled papers of poorly delivered lines on the ground. But it seems that the forces of nature will find a way to help him with this torment.