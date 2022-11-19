Unscarred: The Life of Nick Mondo

Not Available

Unscarred is the documentary of Hardcore Indy Wrestling Superstar "Sick" Nick Mondo. The movie covers everything from his early backyard wrestling days, pulling outrageous stunts with his high school friends, to his professional career including Combat Zone Wrestling where he became known as one of the most insane wrestlers of all time. From being power bombed off of buildings to taking a weedwhacker to the stomach, Nick Mondo has done it all and survived. The movie includes great interviews with fellow wrestlers, family, and friends, as well as Mondo himself who relays exactly what was going through his head and what drove him to take such amazing risks.