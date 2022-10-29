Not Available

In our final episode, Unseen War, we change the angle slightly and explore the physical, moral and political invisibility of US drone strikes in Pakistan. We speak to journalists, activists and experts inside and outside of Pakistan about the consequences of the strikes in the tribal FATA region, whey they are possible, and how we can make the issue more visible using data and visualisation tactics. You can hear more from the protagonists by reading the full interviews accompanying the film.