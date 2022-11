Not Available

Anna and Pawel Kowalski lead a happy life in Gdansk, Poland, until their 8 year old son Tomek gets hit by a car. Not only is Tomek badly injured, his father proves not to be suitable as a blood donator. Pawel accuses his wife of betrayal of confidence, but she knows that only her husband can be the father of their child. She fears the worst: if Pawel isn't the biological father, she cannot be the biological mother.