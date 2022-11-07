Not Available

Unspoken Passion

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

New Life Cinema

Sikil tells the story of two men and a woman who are involved in a bizarre love triangle. These three friends grew up in a small town south of Manila. Enzo is a young closet gay prostitute who's obsessed with his childhood friend who happens to be a call-boy and has a girlfriend. Other interesting characters are the bi-sexual pimp, a regular bathhouse customer, and a sampaguita vendor-pickpocket-shoplifter and caretaker of Adong's daughter.

Cast

Will Sandejas
Sylvia Sanchez
Dido De La Paz
Ernie Garcia
Anita Linda
Joy Viado

View Full Cast >

Images