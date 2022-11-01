Not Available

The story behind the most talked about film in the history of New York University Film School. Maurice Singer was an overly confident N.Y.U. Film School senior with a dream of transforming the story of Little Red Riding Hood into a taut psychological thriller. With a sizable budget and a perfect location (both provided by the director's wealthy father), his fellow classmates flocked to the opportunity to prove themselves on a real film. Singer even managed to convince his father to let him burn down the guest cabin for the film's fiery climax. Moreano was part of the crew and decided to document the entire production on video. Little did he realize that he would be capturing a disaster at 30 frames per second. As the production gets under way and the cast and crew are beset by a disheartening series of unforeseen disasters, the shoot is falling hopelessly behind schedule and Singer simply doesn't have the experience needed to keep his production from spinning out of control.