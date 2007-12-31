2007

Unstable Fables: 3 Pigs & a Baby

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 2007

Studio

Flame Ventures

When the three pigs find a tiny wolf cub on their doorstep, they decide to raise him as their own, unaware that they've played right into the plan of a special-ops team of wolves. As the newest addition to their family, Lucky grows into his teens not knowing his history, his role in the wolves' plan or the difficult choice he will have to make about the family that raised him.

Cast

Jon CryerRichard Pig
Brad GarrettMason pig
Steve ZahnSandy Pig
Tom KennyDr. Wolfowitz
Jesse McCartneyLucky - Teenager (voice)
Steve WilcoxBig Boss Wolf / Lone Wolf / Grunt (voice)

