Unstable Figures Amidst Vegetation

Not Available

This film is an accumulation of semi-stroboscopic figures with features invisible to the eye, that remain in the human cerebral cortex located at the top of the brain. Nature and people are compressed and disturbed by geometric forms that struggle among themselves stroboscopically, appearing flat but transparent, penetrating the other images, causing them to contract in movements joined at the center of the screen, but more fluid at the edges. This pulsing together awakens the figures to a twofold life: mirrored and not mirrored, a result of their being filmed one frame at a time, directly, non-stop.