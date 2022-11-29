Unstoppable: The Bernard King Story

Not Available

On the occasion of his upcoming enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame, the legendary Bernard King returns to his Brooklyn roots to reflect on a journey that took him from playground legend to NBA scoring sensation, one that included spectacular performances and an amazing comeback from a devastating injury. Through a dig into the definitive Bernard King vault, viewers will see why he was revered for his skill, work ethic and dedication to his craft. Highlights include 1984's back-to-back 50 point games followed by his legendary playoff duel with Isiah Thomas, along with other archival gems that will bring his career to life once again. This half-hour special will also include reflections from such contemporaries as Magic Johnson, Chris Mullin and longtime teammate in college and the NBA, Ernie Grunfeld.