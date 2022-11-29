Not Available

Unstoppable: The Bernard King Story

    On the occasion of his upcoming enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame, the legendary Bernard King returns to his Brooklyn roots to reflect on a journey that took him from playground legend to NBA scoring sensation, one that included spectacular performances and an amazing comeback from a devastating injury. Through a dig into the definitive Bernard King vault, viewers will see why he was revered for his skill, work ethic and dedication to his craft. Highlights include 1984's back-to-back 50 point games followed by his legendary playoff duel with Isiah Thomas, along with other archival gems that will bring his career to life once again. This half-hour special will also include reflections from such contemporaries as Magic Johnson, Chris Mullin and longtime teammate in college and the NBA, Ernie Grunfeld.

