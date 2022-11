Not Available

Tired of being mistreated by their husbands, Ema (Reyes Spindola), Clotilde (Elizarraras) and Chayo (Orozco) leave their past (children and husbands included) and begin an adventure that will take them to a cavernous cabaret in Guadalajara, a love affair with a hot-blooded young drug dealer and, finally, a popular and well decorated mexican restaurant in downtown L.A. In the middle, the three women will find their respective self-esteem and their true reasons for living.