The documentary filmmaker Djordje Cenic sets out on an autobiographical journey that starts in the "guest workers' milieu" of the Austrian regional capital Linz in the 1970s and takes him to his family's war-torn ancestral village in Croatia. In comically absurd as well as tragic episodes describing small victories and major defeats, homesickness and class distinctions, the film offers - using home movies, photographs and current professional footage - deep insights into the filmmaker's family history. It is an attempt to illustrate the balancing act between "up here" (Austria) and "down there" (Yugoslavia/Croatia) that characterizes generations of guest workers. Directed by Djordje Cenic and Hermann Peseckas. - Written by Djordje Cenic