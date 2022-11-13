Unterm Birnbaum

Not Available

The couple Abel and Ursel Hradschek (Fritz Karl and Julia Koschitz) runs a country hotel in Oderbruch. The business is running badly and is in debt, the Hradscheks live beyond their means. Abel comes under tremendous pressure as the visit of a creditor announces that he no longer wants to wait for his money. When Hradschek discovers the skeleton of a WWII soldier under a pear tree, he has a clever plan. With the help of his wife, he arranges the "perfect murder" of his creditor. In fact, nobody seems to suspect anything, not even the village policeman (Devid Striesow), who has his eye on Ursel. But then Ursel begins to suffer terrible nightmares. And Abel has underestimated the curiosity of his neighbor Jeschke (Katharina Thalbach).