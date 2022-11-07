Not Available

Until Death Do Us Part

DEFA

Scenes from an East German marriage. A young couple, Sonya and Jens, are very much in love; they get married and have a child. When Sonya wants to go back to work after her maternity leave, they clash for the first time; Jens insists that she remain a full-time wife and mother. Until Death Do Us Part turns an actual police report into a gripping drama, as the director explores the depths of his characters' emotions, driving the conflict to a catastrophic climax.

Katrin SassSonja Wallner
Martin SeifertJens Wallner
Berko AckerErik
Renate KrößnerTilli
Peter Zimmermann
Werner Godemann

