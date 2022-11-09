Not Available

Until I Have You, is a story-driven, fast-paced, retro-aesthetic platformer, engulfed in a Cyberpunk setting. Driving you to the edge of your seat as you hit n' run through enemies it aims to recount a thrilling story of regret, love, corruption, and things gone haywire, under the strong, vibrant neon lights of a city that just, doesn't give a damn. This is the story of the ARTIST, a talented thief, who in his attempts to quit business, ends up in a situation he can't back out from. His wife, Emily has been kidnapped to extort him. Through the acquisition of an exoskeleton, he will lead an endearing mission to get his wife back. However while the exoskeleton offers him all this additional power, it comes with a price. Hallucinations, caused by the use of the suit, slowly create a bizarre world engulfing the player, making him unable to separate real life and dream.