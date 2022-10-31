Not Available

Until Proven Innocent

  • Crime
  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In 1993 David Dougherty was found guilty and imprisoned for the abduction and rape of his 11 year old neighbor. It took two trials, two high court appeals, a petition to the Governor General and 3 years, 6 months and 1 week in prison before David finally won his freedom and was found not guilty of the crime he didn't commit. But it wouldn't have happened without the unrelenting efforts of three individuals - a journalist, a lawyer and a scientist - who put their own personal and professional lives on the line in order to prove that David Dougherty was innocent.

Cast

Peter ElliottMurray Gibson
Cohen HollowayDavid Dougherty
Jodie RimmerDonna Chisholm
Miranda HarcourtDr Patricia Sullivan
Tim SpiteAri Geursen

View Full Cast >

Images