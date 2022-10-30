Until Sbornia Do Us Part

Not Available

What happens when the wall dividing a small country from the rest of the world falls accidentally? Quiet and stuck in time, the people of Sbornia is now hit by winds of modernity coming from the big city. Conflicts caused by a violent cultural clash mess the protagonists Pletskaya and Kraunu’s lives - two well known Sbornians musicians. As result of a continental interference in the habits of Sbornia, some natives wake dormant old beliefs and start rescuing their own identity. The film is based on the musical play spectacle TANGOS & TRAGEDIES, created by Nico Gomez and Hique Nicolaiewsky which was presented on stages worldwide very successfully for the past 25 years