A shot breaks the silence of the night, four men flee from the scene of the crime. Umberto "Yes and No", the infallible killer of the Caputo clan, has just killed the wrong man. Now he will have to account to the boss. Unfortunately, the victim is the nephew of Tonino O 'Infame, the city's most feared boss. But this does not seem to be the biggest problem: Umberto "Yes and No" hides a terrible secret.