Until The End of the World is an odyssey for the modern age. As with Homer's Odyssey, the purpose of the journey is to restore sight -- a spiritual reconciliation between an obsessed father and a deserted son. Dr. Farber, in trying to find a cure for his wife's blindness, has created a device that allows the user to send images directly to the brain, enabling the blind to see.
|William Hurt
|Sam Farber, alias Trevor McPhee
|Solveig Dommartin
|Claire Tourneur
|Chick Ortega
|Chico Remy
|Eddy Mitchell
|Raymond Monnet
|Ernie Dingo
|Burt
|Sam Neill
|Eugene Fitzpatrick
