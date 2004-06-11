Until the Night

Filmmaker Gregory Hatanaka fashions a stunning film about love and excess. Robert (Norman Reedus) is a writer who hasn't done much writing lately; instead, he's busy pushing the envelope with his toxic mix of boredom, drugs and a dalliance with a married woman, Elizabeth (Kathleen Robertson). In spite of Elizabeth's marital status, Robert falls for her completely -- a commitment that just may blow up in his face, along with the rest of his life.
|Michael T. Weiss
|Daniel
|Kathleen Robertson
|Elizabeth
|Missy Crider
|Mina
|Sarah Lassez
|Karina
|Matthew Settle
|Michael
|Aimee Graham
|Cynthia
