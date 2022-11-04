Until Tomorrow

Not Available

Italian filmmaker Gianni Zanasi's sophomore effort is this fanciful coming-of-age drama. Fifteen-year-old Andrea (Andrea Corneti) lives in a world of his own, in which a casual friendship with a pretty young girl gets blown up in his mind into an epic romance. He invites her for a romantic weekend to visit a motor show in nearby Bologna, but she fails to show up at the bus station. Instead, his older sister Stefania -- who's planning an amorous getaway herself with her beau Angelo -- appears and Andrea tags along. At Bologna, Andrea passes himself off as the son of a Formula One driver, while Stefania wonders whether or not she should go all the way with Angelo. A Domani was screened at the 1999 Venice Film Festival.