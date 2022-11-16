Untitled 1985

Not Available

    Originally filmed on standard 8mm Kodachrome, double exposed and stretch printed. Virtually abstract imagery shot from a basement looking upwards via a pavement level window towards the side of Southwark Cathedral through dayglo ribbons which were part of some roadworks. A consequence of absorbing Peter Gidal’s theory of Structural Materialist film which I first encountered in 1975 in the issue of Studio International devoted to Avant-Garde Film. It was suggested that I should make more films like this, but it was unrepeatable for reasons hard to define. Apart from the technological issues, the film is very specific to a particular time and place. Passages was something of a sequel.

