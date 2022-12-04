Not Available

Untitled alien covenant sequel

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    upcoming sequel continuing the story of Alien covenant and Prometheus In October 2017, Ridley Scott stated that "Alien: Covenant 2" will focus more on the androids and A.I.s as opposed to the xenomorphs. Scott said, "I think the evolution of the Alien himself is nearly over, but what I was trying to do was transcend and move to another story, which would be taken over by A.I.s. The world that the A.I. might create as a leader if he finds himself on a new planet. We have actually quite a big layout for the next one."

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images