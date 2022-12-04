Untitled alien covenant sequel

Not Available

upcoming sequel continuing the story of Alien covenant and Prometheus In October 2017, Ridley Scott stated that "Alien: Covenant 2" will focus more on the androids and A.I.s as opposed to the xenomorphs. Scott said, "I think the evolution of the Alien himself is nearly over, but what I was trying to do was transcend and move to another story, which would be taken over by A.I.s. The world that the A.I. might create as a leader if he finds himself on a new planet. We have actually quite a big layout for the next one."