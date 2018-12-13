2018

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

  • Family
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 13th, 2018

Studio

Columbia Pictures

In the "classic Spider-Man mold", Miles Morales must juggle his high school life with his status as a superhero. Until he learns by Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man, that there is a multiverse, called the "Spider-Verse", in each reality has their own Spider theme hero.

Cast

Shameik Moore
Liev Schreiber
Hailee SteinfeldGwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen (voice)
Mahershala AliAaron Davis (voice)
Nicolas CagePeter Parker / Spider-Man Noir (voice)
Brian Tyree HenryJefferson Davis (voice)

