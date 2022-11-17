Untitled Fun Home Project

Not Available

Introduces us to author and cartoonist Alison Bechdel at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family - her mother, brothers and volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father - that connect with her in surprising new ways. The story non-linearly follows the dynamic between Alison and her father Bruce, which is upended in a major way when Bruce comes to terms with his repressed homosexuality. At the same time, Alison comes to terms with her own identity as a lesbian, as well as gender roles and various other trials and tribulations of growing up.