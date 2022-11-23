Untitled (Objects 3)

Not Available

A pink shape is examined through a clear plastic cassette case in a series of combinations of found objects held up together in front of the camera. Colours and transparencies pose as gels and lenses until the sequence shifts, making materials behave unnaturally--mixing up insides with outsides; light with colour; time with place; left with right, forced together to prevent any physical point of contact. A filmic and sculptural enquiry into the depth and slippage between a two-dimensional field and its actual location in three-dimensional space.