Not Available

Untitled (Thanks. Get in...)

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Prolific filmmaker (and film production company Fantasma founder) James Fotopoulos tells the story of an aspiring young Hollywood actor who, while hitchhiking to see his agent, is picked-up by a lecherous, cynical Cary Grant. From a screenplay by artist and punk icon Raymond Pettibon, UNTITLED (THANKS. GET IN...) features David Zellner as the fictionalized Grant. He wastes no time clueing the star-struck young man into the true nature of acting, fame and a Hollywood that would make Kenneth Anger blush. - Tom Fritsche

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images