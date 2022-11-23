Not Available

Prolific filmmaker (and film production company Fantasma founder) James Fotopoulos tells the story of an aspiring young Hollywood actor who, while hitchhiking to see his agent, is picked-up by a lecherous, cynical Cary Grant. From a screenplay by artist and punk icon Raymond Pettibon, UNTITLED (THANKS. GET IN...) features David Zellner as the fictionalized Grant. He wastes no time clueing the star-struck young man into the true nature of acting, fame and a Hollywood that would make Kenneth Anger blush. - Tom Fritsche