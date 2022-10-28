Untouchable Lawmen

Not Available

Jung-Jin (Im Chang-Jung) is a criminal profiler and he came from the FBI in the United States. Yoo-Min (Daniel Choi) is a detective and he graduated from the top police university, but he is more interested in women then arresting criminals. Jung-Jin and Yoo-Min are called to the special investigation headquarter for a secret meeting. There, Jung-Jin and Yoo-Min receive an order to take down the boss of a criminal organization. The crime boss, with the help of people in power, appears untouchable.