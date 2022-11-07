Untouchabulls - The Chicago Bulls' Second Championship Season

Not Available

This video takes the viewer on a journey through the second straight championship season of the Chicago Bulls. Fresh off of their defeat of the L.A. Lakers a year earlier, the Bulls came back hungrier than ever and determined to prove that year one was no fluke. Getting out of the blocks quickly, the Bulls rolled to 67 regular-season victories, highlighted by the duo of Michael Jordan and emerging superstar Scottie Pippen. The Bulls rolled through the playoffs and faced the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA Finals. Nursing a 3-2 series lead, the Bulls fell behind by 15 points in the 4th quarter of Game 6 in Chicago. However, fueled by the reserves and with M.J. on the bench, the Bulls came roaring back to defeat the Blazers and clinch the title in front of their home fans at Chicago Stadium.