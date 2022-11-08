Not Available

Untouched is the story of a reluctant attorney's struggle with inner demons while defending a teenage girl accused of murdering her newborn. When the "Hostess City of the South" is rocked by the horrific crime, Mitchell Thomas III becomes strangely compelled to defend the firm's newest client. Mitch and the girl connect and her circumstances exhume memories that begin to consume him. While his mother (Eleanor) rallies for a quick resolution in order to save the prestigious reputation of the girl's father from tabloid embarrassment, Mitch digs deeper into the Tybee community that hides the secret to the girl's pregnancy. The more he uncovers about his client's history, the more he drinks to escape the demons from his own past. Mitch realizes that in order to save this young woman, he must face the darkest events of his past. He works against his mother and an unforgiving city to acquit the young woman and mend is his own crippling wounds.