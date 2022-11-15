Not Available

This documentary was initially meant to give a chance to those who had not yet seen the musical “Untukmu Indonesiaku” by Guruh Sukarnoputra. The musical is shown here but not in its complete form. The director weaves the footage of the show with what happens behind the scenes, the rehearsals and also the process of creating the show. Guruh himself makes an appearance and tells how he learns the art of Bali. There is also footage of the beginnings of the Swara Maharddika group. The director reveals Guruh’s background and influences, including his father Bung Karno and Indonesia’s wondrous nature.