[ UNUM ] (lat."one") is presented in 9:16 format - flipped vertically - as a metaphor for the singularity of life. Beginning with a carnal prologue between man and woman, the figurative journey continues with a lone huntsman at a cave. A company by his loyal dog the huntsman discovers and delivers delicate honey to a shady merchant and his nefarious cat - as a single drop of the sweet nectar releasing the furies of fate.