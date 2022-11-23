Unusual Affair

Not Available

Eun-joo is struggling from credit card debt. She gets pressured from calls every day. One day she finds a loan with cheap interest on the newspaper and borrows money from Joon-sang. A month later, she hasn't even been able to pay the interest and Joon-sang pressures her about his money. Eun-joo pleads for more time but Joon-sang makes her an offer instead. She agrees to the deal and unusual things happen. Joon-sang feels excitement and even offers the same deal to his friend while Eun-joo does the same to her friend Min-yeong. This is all a part of Joon-sang's plan as he needs his friend's money...