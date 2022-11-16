Unveil the Truth –The Government Virus

Not Available

In 2004, when an outbreak of H5N2 bird flu was first reported in Taiwan, Taiwan bureaucratic system insisted that this case was caused by chickens infected by migratory birds, but after investigation, the truth is unscrupulous businesspeople smuggling bird flu virus strains, invent and sell the illegal manufacture of vaccines. After the failure of the production, this vaccines resulting in a pandemic spread over whole henhouse. To unveil the truth, director began collecting samples from henhouse in 2006 and this six-year long investigation, never find the way out until the March 2010.