Not Available

The documentary shows the exclusion of Jewish film makers after Hitler took power in Germany and how this led to an independent filmproduction in Vienna and Budapest from 1934 till 1937. With previously unpublished archive material are portrayed: Hermann Kosterlitz (Henry Koster), Felix Joachimson (Jackson), Joe Pasternak, Otto Wallburg, Hans Jaray, Franziska Gaal, Rosy Barsony, Hortense Raky, Oskar Pilzer, Zoltan Vidor, Ernst Verebes.