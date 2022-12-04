Not Available

I want to see “my film” in this film, says Abd to Max. Abd is a 24 years old Syrian, who took part in the early days of the 2011 revolution and now lives in Padova, Italy. Together with his friend Max he is working on a film called Unwritten Letters. As they are exploring how to turn Abd´s reality in Italy into a film, Abd is revisiting his past and diving into possible futures. Unwritten Letters documents the story of a young Syrian man arriving to Europe and his process to make sense of who he is through film and friendship.